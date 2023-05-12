AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:22 am

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Music

'Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka', the Indian singer, composer and songwriter's first tour in Bangladesh

Venue: ICCB, Bashundhara

Date: 1 June

Time: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM

'Radio Riot 2.0', a music festival featuring Warfaze, Artcell, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Karnival, Powersurge, Dads in the Park, etc.

Venue: TSC, Dhaka University

Date: 3 June

Time: 10 AM onwards

Art

'Journey', the first solo art exhibition of 87 selected works of artist Aloptogin Tushar

Venue: Galleri Kaya

Date: 5 May – 19 May

Time: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

'Feelings of Peace', solo art exhibition of the late artist Sardar Shamsul Islam

Venue: Gallery Chitrak

Date: 6 May – 15 May

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM

'PoroCity', a site-specific installation art showcasing model architectural structures

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia

Date: 8 May – 29 May

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Event

'Ghraan'; 'Ghore Fera', screenings of two short films by SM Kamrul Ahsan Lenin

Venue: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi. 

Date: 12 May

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

 

