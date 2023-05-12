AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Music
'Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka', the Indian singer, composer and songwriter's first tour in Bangladesh
Venue: ICCB, Bashundhara
Date: 1 June
Time: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM
'Radio Riot 2.0', a music festival featuring Warfaze, Artcell, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Karnival, Powersurge, Dads in the Park, etc.
Venue: TSC, Dhaka University
Date: 3 June
Time: 10 AM onwards
Art
'Journey', the first solo art exhibition of 87 selected works of artist Aloptogin Tushar
Venue: Galleri Kaya
Date: 5 May – 19 May
Time: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM
'Feelings of Peace', solo art exhibition of the late artist Sardar Shamsul Islam
Venue: Gallery Chitrak
Date: 6 May – 15 May
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'PoroCity', a site-specific installation art showcasing model architectural structures
Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia
Date: 8 May – 29 May
Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Event
'Ghraan'; 'Ghore Fera', screenings of two short films by SM Kamrul Ahsan Lenin
Venue: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi.
Date: 12 May
Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM