TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:39 am

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:39 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Music

'Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka', the Indian singer, composer and songwriter's first tour in Bangladesh, accompanied by Tahsan, Pritom and Xefer

Venue: ICCB, Hall 4, Bashundhara

Date: 1 June

Time: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM

'Radio Riot 2.0', a music festival featuring Warfaze, Artcell, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Karnival, Powersurge, Dads in the Park, etc.

Venue: TSC, Dhaka University

Date: 3 June

Time: 10 AM onwards

Art

'Journey', the first solo art exhibition of 87 selected works of artist Aloptogin Tushar

Venue: Galleri Kaya

Date: 5 May – 19 May

Time: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

'PoroCity', a site-specific installation art showcasing model architectural structures

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia

Date: 8 May – 29 May

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

'Golden Bengal', 12th solo art exhibition of artist Laila Sharmeen showcasing the artist's vision of a golden Bangladesh

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 20 May – 29 May

Time: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Inauguration 6 PM)

 

Around the Town

