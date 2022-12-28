AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:14 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Events happening in Dhaka

Event

'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students

Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani

Date: 18 – 31 December

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

'BTS ARMY FESTA', a celebration of Taehyung's birthday, live K-pop music performances, quiz and games, and more

Venue: Modern Convention Hall, Mirpur 12

Date: 30 December

Time: 11 AM – 5:30 PM

Art 

'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023

Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)

'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin 

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 13 – 31 December

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM 

'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 9 December – 9 January

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'Am I guilty',  an exhibition of clothes worn by rape victims to dispel the myth that provocative dress causes sexual crimes

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 29 – 31 December

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Banglalink Fastest 4G Presents Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0', a two-day  rock concert featuring 32 local bands including Warfaze, Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Karnival and more.

Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, 300 feet, Bashundhara

Date: 27- 28 December 

Time:  11 AM - 10.30 PM

'SRU Phantom Overdrive Vol 1', rising school bands get on stage with the biggest rock bands

Venue: Scholastica, Uttara

Date: 4 January

Time: 12 PM

'New Year Festival', a musical night with the country's best musical bands & fantastic ambience 

Venue: Dhali's Amber Nivaas

Date: 31 December

Time: 5 PM

Around the Town

