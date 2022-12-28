AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students
Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani
Date: 18 – 31 December
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
'BTS ARMY FESTA', a celebration of Taehyung's birthday, live K-pop music performances, quiz and games, and more
Venue: Modern Convention Hall, Mirpur 12
Date: 30 December
Time: 11 AM – 5:30 PM
Art
'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023
Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)
'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 13 – 31 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 9 December – 9 January
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Am I guilty', an exhibition of clothes worn by rape victims to dispel the myth that provocative dress causes sexual crimes
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 29 – 31 December
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Banglalink Fastest 4G Presents Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0', a two-day rock concert featuring 32 local bands including Warfaze, Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Karnival and more.
Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, 300 feet, Bashundhara
Date: 27- 28 December
Time: 11 AM - 10.30 PM
'SRU Phantom Overdrive Vol 1', rising school bands get on stage with the biggest rock bands
Venue: Scholastica, Uttara
Date: 4 January
Time: 12 PM
'New Year Festival', a musical night with the country's best musical bands & fantastic ambience
Venue: Dhali's Amber Nivaas
Date: 31 December
Time: 5 PM