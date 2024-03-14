Arnold Schwarzenegger in new Christmas comedy

'Terminator' actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Fast X' actor Alan Ritchson have been cast in a new holiday comedy, 'The Man with the Bag,' according to Deadline.

The family comedy will be directed by Adam Shankman, who has directed other movies such as 'A Walk to Remember' and 'Hairspray' and the script was written by Allan Rice.

Schwarzenegger is returning from his hiatus after a long break from appearing on the big screen, He last starred in Kung Fury 2 and Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019.

