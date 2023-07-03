‘Everyone is frightened of Artificial intelligence’: 'Terminator' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Mankind is taking giant strides in the development of artificial intelligence. Increased research on AI has been red-flagged by many eminent experts and scientists as well. Going by the realisation of technology which were depicted in several sci-fi movies, some people fear that what was shown in the hit Hollywood movie series "Terminator" might become possible in the near future.

Arnold Schwarzenegger who played leading roles in "Terminator" has joined the chorus over fears of AI. In a recent event in Los Angeles titled "An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger", the Hollywood superstar claimed that the AI world which was shown in the "Terminator" movies has "become a reality."

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," said Arnold highlighting current concerns around AI.

"And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over," he added.

During the event, Arnold hailed the foresightedness of "Terminator" director James Cameron who depicted AI in the movie series. He was high praise for Cameron for writing and creating his character in the movie series. Arnold went on to hail Cameron as the "number one director in the world".

"Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron," said Arnold during the on-stage conversation.

"He's just such an extraordinary writer and he's such an unbelievable director, this is again, one of those things that I wish I could take credit for this movie. I can only take credit of the character that I played and the way I played it. But I mean, he has created this character. He has written it so well, he's written the movie so well, and that's why he is, you know, the number one director in the world," added Arnold.

Notably, in the first 'Terminator' movie which was released in 1984, Arnold played the role of a cyborg sent from the future, on a mission to kill the movie's leading female character Sarah Connor, who was played by actress Linda Hamilton.