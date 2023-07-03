‘Everyone is frightened of Artificial intelligence’: 'Terminator' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:21 pm

Related News

‘Everyone is frightened of Artificial intelligence’: 'Terminator' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:21 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected

Mankind is taking giant strides in the development of artificial intelligence. Increased research on AI has been red-flagged by many eminent experts and scientists as well. Going by the realisation of technology which were depicted in several sci-fi movies, some people fear that what was shown in the hit Hollywood movie series "Terminator" might become possible in the near future.

Arnold Schwarzenegger who played leading roles in "Terminator" has joined the chorus over fears of AI. In a recent event in Los Angeles titled "An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger", the Hollywood superstar claimed that the AI world which was shown in the "Terminator" movies has "become a reality."

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," said Arnold highlighting current concerns around AI.

"And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over," he added.

During the event, Arnold hailed the foresightedness of "Terminator" director James Cameron who depicted AI in the movie series. He was high praise for Cameron for writing and creating his character in the movie series. Arnold went on to hail Cameron as the "number one director in the world".

"Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron," said Arnold during the on-stage conversation.

"He's just such an extraordinary writer and he's such an unbelievable director, this is again, one of those things that I wish I could take credit for this movie. I can only take credit of the character that I played and the way I played it. But I mean, he has created this character. He has written it so well, he's written the movie so well, and that's why he is, you know, the number one director in the world," added Arnold.

Notably, in the first 'Terminator' movie which was released in 1984, Arnold played the role of a cyborg sent from the future, on a mission to kill the movie's leading female character Sarah Connor, who was played by actress Linda Hamilton.

Arnold Schwarzenegger / Terminator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board