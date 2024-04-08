DeVito wants to reprise Batman role with Schwarzenegger

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a recent interview with People magazine, legendary actor Danny DeVito expressed how he wants to revisit 'Batman' with Arnold Schwarzenegger by his side. 

DeVito shared, "Oh, I don't know. I don't think it's a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not?" 

DeVito further continued, though, "Go tell Pam Abdi to do that. And Mike DeLuca," referring to the CEO of Warner Bros and MGM chairman respectively.  

Both of the actors have experience acting in the franchise movies. DeVito had starred in the 1992 film, 'Batman Returns'. On the other hand, Schwarzenegger had played the villain, Mr Freeze, in the 1997 film 'Batman and Robin'.

 

Danny DeVito / Arnold Schwarzenegger

