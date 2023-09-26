Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted with girlfriend Heather Milligan in Germany

26 September, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:36 am

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted with girlfriend Heather Milligan in Germany

26 September, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:36 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to be in high spirits as he enjoyed the 118th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, alongside his partner, Heather Milligan, on Saturday. 

The Terminator, 76, made his energetic presence felt at the iconic annual event, taking to the stage to conduct the orchestra. 

Arnold was joined by his girlfriend, Heather, 48, and wore a traditional purple and white dirndl, which is the customary attire for women at Oktoberfest. 

Arnold and Heather have been together for around a decade, first being spotted in 2013 when they were seen on several dates around Santa Monica.

The couple seemed delighted as they celebrated among the festival crowd, raising large beer glasses in a toast. They were seen in the Marstall Tent, described by the festival as "the youngest of the large Oktoberfest tents' known for being lovingly decorated' with good food and friendly service."

 

