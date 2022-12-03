Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania surprise first clip out at Brazil Comic Con, Marvel releases new look

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marked the end of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That also means fans can eagerly look forward to what the next phase of Ant Man 3 and Avengers 5 brings. In a new clip released at the Brazil Comic Con, it was revealed that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang would continue tracing the character's legacy, in his third independent film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The official synopsis reads, "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Paul Rudd, who was present at the CCXP 2022, took to the stage and introduced, "Scott's been through a lot and I can tell you where Scott is, but maybe I should just show you." The opening minutes have not been released online and were just screened for the audience attending the event in person.

Although Marvel debuted another clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that briefly recaps Scott's journey through the first two Ant-Man films and then offers a glimpse of Scott Lang, along with his daughter Cassie, and the Pym-Van Dyne family, together venturing into the Quantum Realm. It is in this realm where they will have to confront the sinister Kang the Conqueror, who was last seen in the series Loki, and appears to be the main villain here. Ant-Man and the Wasp will also bring back director Peyton Reed, who also directed the first two installments in the Ant-Man series.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on 17 February 2023.