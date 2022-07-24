Keanu Reeves' comic book makes history

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has made Comic-Con history in San Diego with his comic book BRZRKR.

Curated and co-written by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR has become the first comic book to feature in the convention's prestigious Hall H where first previews of new projects are featured, report BBC.

BRZRKR, follows "B", a half human and half god creature who is cursed and compelled to violence even at the expense of his own sanity. After wandering around for centuries, Berzerker gets associated with the US government to fight battles too violent and too risky for anyone else. In return, B will get the truth behind his violent existence.

The colossal hit comic series will run through 2024 and the story universe will have a spinoff novel penned by a renowned author. The name of the author has not been revealed yet.

According to reports, Netflix is working on the film adaptation of "BRZRKR" which Keanu Reeves will star in and produce.

Netflix will also have a spinoff anime series based on the comic book, where Keanu will voice the lead character.