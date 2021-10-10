Servus Foods to host cosplay event in Bangladesh

Servus Foods is hosting a comicon event for cosplayers and comic lovers.

Titled "DC FANDOME," this event is the biggest youth event of 2021 and it is open for everyone, said a press release.

It will take place at Jamuna Future Park on 15 and 16 October.

"We are inviting cosplayers, gamers, movie lovers and comic fans from all across the country to visit and participate in this event," said Abuzer Ghaffari, director of servus foods.

This is the first cosplay event in the country's history which will have both cash prize and award for best individual and group category cosplayers. Every person who enjoys movies, comics, games and cosplay will find a unique experience in this year's event," he added.

Servus Foods promises that this year's event DC FANDOME will be celebrated in an international style with veteran cosplayers and participants.