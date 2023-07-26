After slamming Oppenheimer, Elon Musk mocks Margot Robbie's Barbie

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Elon Musk has mocked the box office hit Barbie on Twitter, now called X. The Tesla founder had recently accused the film of using the term 'patriarchy' at the drop of a hat. He was responding to a Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Oppenheimer. 

Elon Musk recently said, "If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word 'patriarchy,' you will pass out before the movie ends." Barbie follows 'stereotypical Barbie' (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they leave Barbieland and venture into the real world following an existential crisis.

Many on X reacted to Elon's statement. While some agreed that the Barbie movie was political, others praised it for being 'a feminist movie'. A person said, "Elon Musk slams Barbie over it's unceasing anti-male messaging." Another one agreed with Elon, saying, "Hahahahaha. Well, it is called Barbie, the movie is made to please girls, not us."

However, Elon's reaction to Barbie generated plenty of mocking of its own. A person joked, "You're a lightweight." One more said, "Ken says it more than anyone else. I don't think Barbie says the word at all actually." Another one said, "We gotta do something about this guy. I'm so serious." A person also said, "Cry harder..."

Elon had recently shared his opinion on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, saying that the movie was too long. Elon had agreed and responded to Samuel Harris Altman, the CEO of OpenAI's remark on X with 'indeed'.

On Sunday, Elon Musk had also shared a picture of a packed theatre, where some could be seen scrolling on their phones as Oppenheimer played in front of them. The caption of the photo read, "This Oppenheimer movie is way too long."

