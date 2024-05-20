Indonesia minister says Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in country

Asia

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:43 am

Related News

Indonesia minister says Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in country

Indonesia's government has been trying for years to lure Tesla to build manufacturing plants related to electric vehicles as the government wants to develop its EV sector using the country's rich nickel resources

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:43 am
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Indonesia's coordinating minister of investment said that Elon Musk will consider an offer to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the country, after the CEO of Tesla met with President Joko Widodo on Monday.

Musk was not immediately available for comment after minister Luhut Pandjaitan made his remarks to reporters.

Musk and Widodo met in Indonesia's Bali after both attended the World Water Forum on Monday. "We made an offer, is it possible to build an EV battery plant here, precursor cathode. And he will consider it," Luhut told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Luhut said Widodo also asked Musk to consider investing in an AI centre in the Southeast Asian country and for SpaceX to build a launchpad in Biak island in Indonesia's Papua province, an offer the government has made before.

Indonesia's government has been trying for years to lure Tesla to build manufacturing plants related to electric vehicles as the government wants to develop its EV sector using the country's rich nickel resources.

On Sunday, Musk had launched SpaceX's satellite internet service for the health sector in Indonesia.

Starlink was now available commercially, but the government would focus its services first on outer and underdeveloped regions.

SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Elon Musk / President Joko Widodo / EV battery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

2h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

1h | Videos
Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos
Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

3h | Videos
Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

13h | Videos