Cyclone Remal crossing Khulna, likely to weaken within hours

Strong tides hitting the dam in Patakhali village of Satkhira’s Shaymnagar upazila due to the influence of Cyclone Remal on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh

As Cyclone Remal crosses the coastal line of Bangladesh and continues to move northwards, it is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm within 2-3 hours, according to the special weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Currently, the cyclone lies over Khulna's Koyra.

At a distance of 64 km from the cyclone centre, maximum sustained winds were measured at 90 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 120 km per hour, reads the special bulletin

9:00am

Dhaka North's quick response team on duty

The impact of Cyclone Remad is beginning to be felt across the country.

The capital city has experienced heavy rainfall since last night, leading to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Dhaka North City Corporation's quick response team has been deployed to address the issues, as students and officegoers seemed to suffer largely during the rush hours this morning.

More to follow...