Cyclone Remal crossing Khulna, likely to weaken within hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

Cyclone Remal crossing Khulna, likely to weaken within hours

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:08 am
Strong tides hitting the dam in Patakhali village of Satkhira’s Shaymnagar upazila due to the influence of Cyclone Remal on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh
Strong tides hitting the dam in Patakhali village of Satkhira’s Shaymnagar upazila due to the influence of Cyclone Remal on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh

As Cyclone Remal crosses the coastal line of Bangladesh and continues to move northwards, it is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm within 2-3 hours, according to the special weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Currently, the cyclone lies over Khulna's Koyra.

At a distance of 64 km from the cyclone centre, maximum sustained winds were measured at 90 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 120 km per hour, reads the special bulletin

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

9:00am

Dhaka North's quick response team on duty

The impact of Cyclone Remad is beginning to be felt across the country. 

The capital city has experienced heavy rainfall since last night, leading to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Dhaka North City Corporation's quick response team has been deployed to address the issues, as students and officegoers seemed to suffer largely during the rush hours this morning.

More to follow...

Top News

Cyclone Remal / Cyclone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

31m | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

20h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

10h | Videos
Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

12h | Videos
Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

12h | Videos
Dinajpur farmers worried as adverse weather threatens litchi crops

Dinajpur farmers worried as adverse weather threatens litchi crops

21m | Videos