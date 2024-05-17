Twitter is now x.com officially, Elon Musk announces complete domain transition

The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

When users visited twitter.com today, they were redirected to x.com. A pop-up notification greeted those accessing the microblogging site via browsers: "Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same."

In a post on X, Elon Musk shared that the site formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated to x.com.

He wrote, "All core systems are now on x.com." He also posted an image of a logo with a white X on a blue circle. The logo has two shades of blue, and it is unclear whether Musk will change the platform's logo again with this one.

The official handle of X also shared a post about the domain change. It simply reads: "x dot com."

Check out how people reacted to the domain change:

"We are still gonna call it Twitter," said an individual.

Another added, "x.com marks the spot!"

"x.com looks good in my browser address bar," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "The beginning of a new era. X."

"Finally, Elon Musk's dream comes true. Never bet against this man!" expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, "twitter dot com*."

Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October 2022 and announced its rebranding last year. Since then, the platform has undergone various changes, including being rebranded as "X" and changing the terms "tweets" to "posts" and "retweets" to "reposts".

Additionally, Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo, originally named after basketball player Larry Bird, with a white X on a black background. The only thing that remained unchanged until today was the domain name - "twitter.com".

Elon Musk and his love for letter X

Since 1999, Musk has incorporated the letter X into the branding of his companies, starting with x.com - an online financial superstore that later amalgamated with PayPal. In 2017, PayPal sold the domain x.com back to Elon Musk.

Similarly, SpaceX was founded in 2002 to revolutionise space technology.

When Musk bought Twitter, he formed a parent company called X Corp. to finalise the deal. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of X Holdings Corp., which is entirely owned by Musk.

Elon Musk envisions X, formerly known as Twitter, as an "everything app", integrating audio, video, messaging, payments, and artificial intelligence.