Twitter is now x.com officially, Elon Musk announces complete domain transition

Tech

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:00 pm

Related News

Twitter is now x.com officially, Elon Musk announces complete domain transition

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and changed its name to X. Not just that, he also replaced the company’s iconic bird symbol with a new X logo.

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. Photo: REUTERS
The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

When users visited twitter.com today, they were redirected to x.com. A pop-up notification greeted those accessing the microblogging site via browsers: "Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same."

In a post on X, Elon Musk shared that the site formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated to x.com.

He wrote, "All core systems are now on x.com." He also posted an image of a logo with a white X on a blue circle. The logo has two shades of blue, and it is unclear whether Musk will change the platform's logo again with this one.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The official handle of X also shared a post about the domain change. It simply reads: "x dot com."

Check out how people reacted to the domain change:

"We are still gonna call it Twitter," said an individual.

Another added, "x.com marks the spot!"

"x.com looks good in my browser address bar," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "The beginning of a new era. X."

"Finally, Elon Musk's dream comes true. Never bet against this man!" expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, "twitter dot com*."

Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October 2022 and announced its rebranding last year. Since then, the platform has undergone various changes, including being rebranded as "X" and changing the terms "tweets" to "posts" and "retweets" to "reposts".

Additionally, Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo, originally named after basketball player Larry Bird, with a white X on a black background. The only thing that remained unchanged until today was the domain name - "twitter.com".

Elon Musk and his love for letter X

Since 1999, Musk has incorporated the letter X into the branding of his companies, starting with x.com - an online financial superstore that later amalgamated with PayPal. In 2017, PayPal sold the domain x.com back to Elon Musk.

Similarly, SpaceX was founded in 2002 to revolutionise space technology.

When Musk bought Twitter, he formed a parent company called X Corp. to finalise the deal. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of X Holdings Corp., which is entirely owned by Musk.

Elon Musk envisions X, formerly known as Twitter, as an "everything app", integrating audio, video, messaging, payments, and artificial intelligence.

Top News

Twitter / X / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

11h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

13h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

13h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

5h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

23h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos