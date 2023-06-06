Afran Nisho starrer ‘Surongo’ teaser out, set to release this Eid-ul-Adha

Director Raihan Rafi's film 'Surongo' released its teaser on 5 June and created a buzz on social media.

The director surprised the fans with the release of the teaser which featured Afran Nisho, Tama Mirza, Mostafa Monwar, and Shahiduzzaman Selim, amongst others.

In the trailer, fans get to get a glimpse of the world of "Surongo" with added elements of suspense and drama.

The trailer also highlights Afran Nisho's iconic Joker-like grin and some scenes where he's being tortured in police custody.

In a Facebook post, Raihan Rafi wrote, "After 'Poran', this is my gift for the coming Eid. This Eid-ul-Azha, Afran Nisho is coming to cinema halls with 'Surongo' for the first time."

This unique film is set to release this Eid-ul-Adha in the OTT platform and local theatres.