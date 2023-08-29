'Shurongo' breaks Chorki’s streaming records

Afran Nisho's debut movie 'Surongo' was released during Eid-ul-Adha in 28 theatres throughout the country. After having back-to-back sell-out shows, the film is making its mark on the OTT platform as well.

On 24 August OTT platform, Chorki released Surongo on their platform with an extended director's cut version.

As per Chorki's social media post, the movie achieved the impressive feat of accumulating one crore minutes of streaming in a 72-hour timeframe.

Earlier, Shihab Shaheen's web series titled "My Shelf Allen Swapan," featuring Nasir Uddin Khan and Mithila held the record for achieving one crore minutes of streaming in a span of 100 hours.

Directed by Raihan Rafi the film also features Tama Mirza, Mostafa Monwar and Shahiduzzaman Selim in the lead roles, while Nusraat Faria made her appearance in an item song.