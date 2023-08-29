'Shurongo' breaks Chorki’s streaming records

Splash

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

'Shurongo' breaks Chorki’s streaming records

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
&#039;Shurongo&#039; breaks Chorki’s streaming records

Afran Nisho's debut movie 'Surongo' was released during Eid-ul-Adha in 28 theatres throughout the country. After having back-to-back sell-out shows, the film is making its mark on the OTT platform as well.

On 24 August OTT platform, Chorki released Surongo on their platform with an extended director's cut version. 

As per Chorki's social media post, the movie achieved the impressive feat of accumulating one crore minutes of streaming in a 72-hour timeframe.

Earlier, Shihab Shaheen's web series titled "My Shelf Allen Swapan," featuring Nasir Uddin Khan and Mithila held the record for achieving one crore minutes of streaming in a span of 100 hours.

Directed by Raihan Rafi the film also features Tama Mirza, Mostafa Monwar and Shahiduzzaman Selim in the lead roles, while Nusraat Faria made her appearance in an item song.

 

Afran Nisho / surongo / Chorki / Tama Mirja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

6h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

6m | TBS SPORTS
bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh