DB arrests two accused of pirating 'Surongo' movie

Splash

UNB
30 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

DB arrests two accused of pirating 'Surongo' movie

UNB
30 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) arrested two people accused of pirating the "Surongo" movie. The information was shared through a press release from DB on Saturday.

After receiving a complaint, police arrested two people named Inamul Kabir and Monir Sheikh.

Two of the film's producers, Chorki CEO Redoan Roni and Alpha-i Studios Managing Director Shahriar Shakil, along with "Surongo" director Raihan Rafi and actress Tama Mirza were present at a press confernece at the DB office.

Shahriar Shakil said, "Thanks to the administration. They took our complaint seriously and took action within such a short time. Special thanks to Harun-or-Rashid (DB chief), who has been working on this issue very sincerely."

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony said, "Piracy is a serious crime. Those associated with cinema are vocal opponents of this distasteful practice. The action taken by the administration today will remain an example, and such a step will ensure good days for the film industry."

Harun-or-Rashid said, "As soon as we received the complaint, we assured the 'Surongo' team that we will take swift action against it. We think this act was an attempt to hamper the impact of the film. However, we caught two of the criminals and they have admitted their involvement."

"Surongo" was released in 28 theatres on the day of Eid-ul-Azha this year and is still running successfully across the country in 50 theaters since last Friday. Besides, the movie is running in 31 theaters from July 21 in India's West Bengal and has also been released in several Middle Eastern countries alongside theatres in the US and Australia.

Bangladesh

Arfan Nisho’s ‘Surongo’ / Bangladeshi film Surongo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

16h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

20h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

22h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

22h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon