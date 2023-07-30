DB arrests two accused of pirating 'Surongo' movie

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) arrested two people accused of pirating the "Surongo" movie. The information was shared through a press release from DB on Saturday.

After receiving a complaint, police arrested two people named Inamul Kabir and Monir Sheikh.

Two of the film's producers, Chorki CEO Redoan Roni and Alpha-i Studios Managing Director Shahriar Shakil, along with "Surongo" director Raihan Rafi and actress Tama Mirza were present at a press confernece at the DB office.

Shahriar Shakil said, "Thanks to the administration. They took our complaint seriously and took action within such a short time. Special thanks to Harun-or-Rashid (DB chief), who has been working on this issue very sincerely."

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony said, "Piracy is a serious crime. Those associated with cinema are vocal opponents of this distasteful practice. The action taken by the administration today will remain an example, and such a step will ensure good days for the film industry."

Harun-or-Rashid said, "As soon as we received the complaint, we assured the 'Surongo' team that we will take swift action against it. We think this act was an attempt to hamper the impact of the film. However, we caught two of the criminals and they have admitted their involvement."

"Surongo" was released in 28 theatres on the day of Eid-ul-Azha this year and is still running successfully across the country in 50 theaters since last Friday. Besides, the movie is running in 31 theaters from July 21 in India's West Bengal and has also been released in several Middle Eastern countries alongside theatres in the US and Australia.