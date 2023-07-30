Hoichoi reveals first look of 'Sharey Showlo's' characters

Hoichoi Original Series "Sharey Showlo" unveiled its cast: Afran Nisho, Zakia Bari Mamo, Intekhab Dinar, and Afia Tabassum Borno.

Directed by Yasir Al Haq, the series revolves around the story of a lawyer named Reza, played by Afran Nisho. The cast also includes Intekhab Dinar as corporate Manager Rakib, Zakia Bari Mamo as journalist Rini, Imtiaz Barshon as ADC Altaf, Shahed Ali as Gaffar, and Afia Tabassum Borno as PR executive Natasha.

"Reza is a very intelligent and successful lawyer, as well as a very clever but family-oriented man. It's a character that I really like, and I'm excited to see how the audience reacts to me as Reza," said Afran Nisho.

The series will stream on August 17.