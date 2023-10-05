Crisis Group urges Europe for its continued support to limit the damage of protracted Rohingya crisis

In 2017, Bangladesh saw the largest influx of the Rohingyas from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh has reached critical levels, prompting the International Crisis Group to call on the European Union for urgent intervention.

In an excerpt from the Watch List 2023 – Autumn Update, concerns are raised about the protracted nature of the crisis, growing insecurity in overcrowded camps, and the need for increased humanitarian assistance.

The situation for nearly one million Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh has worsened as international funding for crucial services diminishes.

With the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan funded at only 40%, the UN has been forced to cut food aid by one-third, leaving refugees with just $0.27 per day for rations. As crises elsewhere divert attention, donor fatigue sets in, deepening the refugee community's plight.

Violence has escalated within the camps as multiple armed groups vie for control, exacerbating the already dire circumstances.

The Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) has risen in prominence, collaborating with Bangladeshi crime syndicates to traffic drugs, leading to increased tensions and fatalities. Abductions for ransom and allegations of abuse by Bangladesh's Armed Police Battalion compound the security challenges.

Meanwhile, efforts by Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya refugees face significant obstacles.

Despite a proposed "pilot project," Myanmar's refusal to address crucial refugee demands, coupled with the Arakan Army's growing influence, makes large-scale repatriation unlikely. The absence of inclusivity in discussions further complicates the situation.

EU's Role in Mitigating the Crisis:

The International Crisis Group urges the EU and its member states to take decisive actions:

The EU is called upon to escalate its aid through the UN humanitarian appeal, especially in light of the worsening conditions. Special attention should be given to protection services for vulnerable refugees, and EU member states are encouraged to consider third-country resettlement for the most at-risk individuals. Influence Bangladesh's Long-Term Strategy: Leverage the EU's diplomatic influence to encourage Bangladesh to adopt a realistic long-term strategy recognizing the extended stay of refugees. Emphasize the importance of education and job opportunities for refugees within Bangladesh.

Leverage the EU's diplomatic influence to encourage Bangladesh to adopt a realistic long-term strategy recognizing the extended stay of refugees. Emphasize the importance of education and job opportunities for refugees within Bangladesh. Support in Rakhine State: The EU should maintain support for Rohingya within Rakhine State, navigating restrictions imposed by Myanmar's military regime. Coordination with local service providers is crucial, and lobbying for the appointment of an experienced permanent resident coordinator is advised.

The EU should maintain support for Rohingya within Rakhine State, navigating restrictions imposed by Myanmar's military regime. Coordination with local service providers is crucial, and lobbying for the appointment of an experienced permanent resident coordinator is advised. Hold Myanmar's Military Accountable: Continue supporting international efforts to hold Myanmar's military accountable for its actions against the Rohingya.

The EU's role in alleviating the Rohingya crisis is crucial, with a focus on immediate humanitarian aid, diplomatic pressure, and sustained support for long-term solutions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.