46 Rohingyas detained for fleeing from Ukhiya camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 06:27 pm

The detained Rohingya refugees have been handed over to the administration of their respective camps. Photo: TBS
Police have detained 46 Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya for attempting to escape refugee camps.

Salahuddin Quader, assistant police super of Ukhiya-8 Armed Police Battalion, said 46 Rohingyas were detained from a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint established on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf regional road near Ukhiya Degree College on Thursday (22 February).

He said the Rohingya refugees who were detained have been handed over to the administration of their respective camps.
 
 

Rohingya refugee / Ukhiya Camp / Bangladesh

