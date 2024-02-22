46 Rohingyas detained for fleeing from Ukhiya camp

The detained Rohingya refugees have been handed over to the administration of their respective camps. Photo: TBS

Police have detained 46 Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya for attempting to escape refugee camps.

Salahuddin Quader, assistant police super of Ukhiya-8 Armed Police Battalion, said 46 Rohingyas were detained from a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint established on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf regional road near Ukhiya Degree College on Thursday (22 February).

He said the Rohingya refugees who were detained have been handed over to the administration of their respective camps.



