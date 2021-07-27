5 killed in landslide at Rohingya camp 

The beginning of Rohingya settlement on green hills. Later, no open space was left as more and more shanties sprang up. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

At least five people were killed as a heavy chunk of hill collapsed on Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

Primarily, it was assumed that the victims are Rohingya people.

The incident occurred around 10 am near Balukhali Rohingya camp-10, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Md Shamsuzzoha confirming the matter

"Due to heavy rainfall the rescue is being hindered, but its is underway, nonetheless," he said.

Besides, six people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl was killed in another landslide in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali upazila.

The tragic incident took place at Uttar Sipahir Para early in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Morsheda Akhter, 14, daughter of Ansar Hossain.

Ziyad Bin Ali, union parishad chairman of Choto Maheshkhali confirmed the matter.

