18 Rohingyas arrested after fleeing Bhasan Char

Chattogram police on Sunday arrested 18 Rohingyas, including children and a pregnant woman, who had recently fled from Bhasan Char in Noakhali.

They were arrested from Marine Drive road close to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai upazila.

Confirming their arrests, Zorarganj Police Station Inspector (investigation) Helal Uddin said, eight children, six women - one pregnant - and four men were taken into custody.

According to Helal, local fishermen spotted a trawler with Rohingyas off the coast of Marine Drive and informed the police.

"We arrested them after receiving the news," said Helal, adding, "These Rohingyas, displaced from Myanmar, came to Bhasanchar voluntarily from the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, last December. But recently they escaped from the island with the help of brokers."

"During interrogation, they said the brokers dropped them off in Charsharat of Ichakhali union, from where they fled using a trawler. They intended to reach Cox's Bazar," he added.

Earlier, on 22 June 22, police arrested another 14 Rohingyas, including women and children, from the same area, who intended to go to Malaysia. But brokers left them near Marine Drive Road and fled with a huge sum of their money.

Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Coast Guard, at least 18,347 Rohingyas were relocated to Bhasan Char in several phases.