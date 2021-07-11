18 Rohingyas arrested after fleeing Bhasan Char

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

18 Rohingyas arrested after fleeing Bhasan Char

Earlier, on 22 June 22, police arrested 14 other Rohingyas who had also fled the island

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Chattogram police on Sunday arrested 18 Rohingyas, including children and a pregnant woman, who had recently fled from Bhasan Char in Noakhali.

They were arrested from Marine Drive road close to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai upazila.

Confirming their arrests, Zorarganj Police Station Inspector (investigation) Helal Uddin said, eight children, six women - one pregnant - and four men were taken into custody.

According to Helal, local fishermen spotted a trawler with Rohingyas off the coast of Marine Drive and informed the police.

"We arrested them after receiving the news," said Helal, adding, "These Rohingyas, displaced from Myanmar, came to Bhasanchar voluntarily from the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, last December. But recently they escaped from the island with the help of brokers."

"During interrogation, they said the brokers dropped them off in Charsharat of Ichakhali union, from where they fled using a trawler. They intended to reach Cox's Bazar," he added.

Earlier, on 22 June 22, police arrested another 14 Rohingyas, including women and children, from the same area, who intended to go to Malaysia. But brokers left them near Marine Drive Road and fled with a huge sum of their money.

Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Coast Guard, at least 18,347 Rohingyas were relocated to Bhasan Char in several phases. 

Top News

Bhasan Char / Rohingya refugee / Rohingya Crisis / Noakhali / arrest / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

2h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

2h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

2h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion