US woman with rare double womb gives birth to two babies in two days

Offbeat

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:14 am

Related News

US woman with rare double womb gives birth to two babies in two days

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, delivered one daughter on Tuesday, and a second on Wednesday

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:14 am
Kelsey Hatcher - pictured with daughters Roxi (L) and Rebel (R). Photo: Andrea Mabry, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Kelsey Hatcher - pictured with daughters Roxi (L) and Rebel (R). Photo: Andrea Mabry, University of Alabama at Birmingham

After a total of 20 hours in labour, a US woman with a rare double uterus has given birth twice in two days.

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, delivered one daughter on Tuesday, and a second on Wednesday, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, reports BBC.

After a "one in a million" pregnancy, she announced the arrival of her "miracle babies" on social media, Hatcher hailed the medics as "incredible".

The girls are described as fraternal twins - with rare separate birthdays, says BBC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A UAB obstetrician confirmed that the trio were doing well, and told the BBC it was the sort of case that most people in her profession "go through their entire careers and never see".

Hatcher was told at age 17 she had a double uterus (uterus didelphys) - which the UAB described as a rare congenital anomaly affecting 0.3% of women.

And the odds of becoming pregnant in both uteri - a dicavitary pregnancy - were even slimmer, at "one in a million", according to the UAB.

Reported cases worldwide are extremely rare. In 2019, a doctor in Bangladesh told the BBC a woman had given birth to twins almost a month after delivering a premature baby in her other uterus.

Hatcher had three previous, healthy pregnancies. This time, she believed herself to be pregnant in only one uterus - until a routine ultrasound revealed there was also a baby in her second.

"I gasped... We just could not believe it," she recalled.

She went on to document her unusual journey on Instagram. One update at 38 weeks asked: "What the heck?! HOW have we made it this far?!"

Hatcher's labour was induced at 39 weeks, and required double the monitoring and charting at the hospital - as well as double the staffing.

This proved to be "the most atypical" part of Hatcher's case, said Dr Shweta Patel from the hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology team.

UAB staff did not have "a lot of evidence or data" to hand, Dr Patel told the BBC, and were required to apply their knowledge of typical pregnancies.

Sure enough, the babies had a "mind of their own", she said - and were delivered by different methods.

The first, Roxi, was born vaginally at about 19:45 local time on 19 December. The second, named Rebel, came by C-section more than 10 hours later.

Prof Davis said the girls could be called fraternal twins - a term used when each baby develops from a separate egg, each fertilised by a separate sperm.

Top News / USA

Alabama / pregnancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

3h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

13h | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

14h | Multimedia
EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

16h | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

17h | Multimedia