'Proper Medicare can protect un-born baby from HIV'

Thirty-five-year-old Rasheeda (not real name) lived a content life with her two children, cherishing the brief annual visits of her husband Karim, who worked abroad in the Middle East.

Their life, however, took an unexpected turn five months ago, following Karim's last visit home, when Rasheeda discovered she was pregnant for the third time.

Despite the initial joy, her happiness was soon overshadowed by illness; nightly fevers and weakening health became her constant companions.

Rasheeda sought the expertise of their family gynecologist, who recommended several tests. As the results came out, she was diagnosed with HIV.

Her doctor stressed the importance of caution during her pregnancy to safeguard her health and that of her unborn child.

"Women with HIV can indeed bear children, but they face risks not commonly associated with a typical pregnancy," said Gynecologist Dr Monowara Haque.

She explained that HIV could be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, delivery, or breastfeeding, however, she also said the transmission can be avoided.

"For this, the women should become more cautious during their pregnancy," Dr Monowara Haque added.

She further elaborated on the critical role of antiretroviral treatment in preventing the transmission of HIV to the child, saying, "With proper treatment, the risk of the child contracting HIV can be reduced to as low as one percent."

Dr Monowara Haque said the HIV-infected women who are planning to have a child should take advanced advice from doctors so they can give birth to a healthy child.

"HIV-infected mothers must consult with their physicians about breastfeeding and ensure that both they and their children are under regular medical supervision," she added.

Further reinforcing this perspective, Dr Ishrat Jahan, a specialist in the field, shared insights on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

"By integrating maternal health services with HIV prevention strategies, we can significantly lower the risk of passing the virus from mother to child," Dr Jahan said.

She stressed the approach of offering antiretroviral therapy (ARV) and specialised services to HIV-positive mothers as a key strategy in this integrated care model.

"This integration not only supports the health of the mother but also offers a safer start for the newborn," she added, advocating for a unified approach to maternal and HIV healthcare.

