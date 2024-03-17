Taiwanese man attempts leg amputation scam for million-dollar payout

A Taiwanese university student attempted to claim over NT$41 million (S$1.7 million) in insurance payouts by alleging he lost his feet to frostbite.

His fraudulent scheme backfired when investigators discovered he had immersed his feet in dry ice for over 10 hours to simulate severe frostbite necessitating a double amputation, reports The Straits Times.

According to Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau, the student, identified as Chang, colluded with his former high school classmate, surnamed Liao, to execute the deception.

Initially, Chang reserached policies covering disabilities, injuries, health, and travel safety from at least five insurers.