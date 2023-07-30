Japanese man transforms into 'human dog' spending $20K, takes first walk in public

A Japanese man has transformed himself into a dog known as Toco, and the transformation procedure for him to become a dog cost him two million Yen, which amounts to $22,000.

Japanese company Zeppet, which makes costumes for TV commercials and films, created the hyper-realistic dog outfit for the man and it took them 40 days. The company specialises in creating figurines, bodysuits, and 3-D models.

"Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs," said the company's spokesperson.

The man uploaded a video on his YouTube channel named "I want to be an animal". The channel has more than 31,000 subscribers and the video has received more than 1 million views. The video was shot one year ago but has been uploaded recently. It was shot as part of an interview by RTL, a German TV station.

"I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!" subtitles at the beginning of the video read.

In the video, Toco is seen being taken out for a walk with a leash around the neck. The human dog sniffs other dogs in the park and rolls around on the floor just like animals do.

Last year, Toco interacted with the Daily Mail and talked about why he chose to become a human dog.

"I don't want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with," said the man.

"They think it's weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can't show my real face," added the man.

"I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,' he said in a separate interview with the Mirror.

"My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal," he confessed.