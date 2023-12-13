Four arrested in Khulna for selling dog-meat biryani

An abandoned building where the arrestees cooked the biryani. Photo: TBS

Four people, including three minors, have been arrested for allegedly cooking and selling biryani with dog meat.

Locals caught the arrestees red-handed while they were cooking the biriyani in an abandoned building inside the premises of a polytechnic institute on Wednesday (13 December) afternoon in Khulna city, said Khalishpur police station officer in-charge Md Anwar Hossain.

They were later handed over to the police.

All of them live in areas adjacent to the polytechnic institute. Of them, one has been identified as Abu Syed, 37, a resident of Khalishpur Bangabasi intersection area.

Syed cooked and sold the biryani in the streets at a low price.

OC Anwar Hossain said, "A strong stench was coming from the abandoned building for several days. This afternoon the accused entered the building with a dog. After seeing that, some locals followed them and saw that they were slaughtering the dog and processing the meat. At that time, the locals detained them and informed the police."

Later, a team of police went to the building and found skins and bones of many slaughtered dogs scattered around.

"The detainees said they have been trading dog meat for about a month," said Anwar.

The OC also said a case is being filed under the Animal Welfare Act 2019, with the Department of Livestock Servicesof Animal Resources as the plaintiff.