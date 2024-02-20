Dhaka South pledges no dog removals at DU following protests

Members of the Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University protest against dog removal at university campus. Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has assured animal welfare groups and students that no dogs will be removed from the Dhaka University campus, following protests against alleged recent removals.

The Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University has alleged that the DSCC has removed several dogs from Suhrawardy Udyan and the university campus area in the last few days.

The DSCC, however, denied the allegations and said no dogs have been taken from the campus in the last two months.

At least 20 members of the animal rights organisation met with DSCC Chief Health Officer (Acting) Fazle Shamsul Kabir on Tuesday following reports of dogs being removed from the campus. They demanded that the dogs not be removed from the campus area.

The animal welfare representatives also organised a peaceful demonstration with placards outside the Nagar Bhaban.

Tasnim Mahzabin Tanha, campus leader of the animal welfare team, told The Business Standard, "The chief health officer admitted to us that 11 dogs were recently removed from Suhrawardy Udyan. However, he did not provide any information about their whereabouts."

Meanwhile, Shamsul Kabir told TBS, "We have not removed any dogs from the DU area in the last two and a half months. We do not kill any dogs but merely sterilise them. We have a designated place for that, and the dogs are later returned to their original places.

He further said that they often receive complaints from DU to remove the dogs. He also added that the DSCC will not remove the dogs without a written complaint from the university.

The Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University feeds and looks after about 150 dogs on campus and 50 in Suhrawardy Udyan. Members of the organisation and several people in the campus area said that DSCC personnel have been catching dogs from the area after midnight.

Various other animal rights organisations also care for dogs in the campus area, including vaccinating stray animals.