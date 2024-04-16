Endangered Bornean orangutan born in Florida

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by caesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Jesse Adair/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP

It's a girl!

A Bornean orangutan baby -part of a critically endangered species and the third largest orangutan in the world- was born via caesarean section at the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, in Florida, the Associated Press says.

They baby weighed just over 1.3 kilograms, while the mother, Luna, is recovering from the surgery and will reunite with her baby once stabilised, park officials said.

These animals are only found in Borneo, and have been listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which focuses on managing threatened populations and educates visitors about the animals.

The Bornean orangutan is the largest tree-dwelling ape species and the third largest overall. The birth of this newborn is a "milestone in orangutan conservation efforts," Busch Gardens said in a news release.

Orangutans in the wild typically live between 35 and 40 years. The newborn ape does not yet have a name. The theme park in Tampa bills its zoo as one of the largest in North America, housing thousands of animals.