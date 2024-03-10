Environmental conservation will be ensured by collaborative efforts among ministries: Saber 

Environment

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Environmental conservation of the country will be ensured by collaborative efforts among ministries, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (10 March).

He underscored the need for extensive planning and coordination to raise awareness about environmental conservation and promote tree plantation initiatives across the nation while speaking as the chair of a preparatory inter-ministerial meeting at the ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat on Sunday.

At the meeting ahead of the upcoming 'World Environment Day and Environment Fair 2024' and 'National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair 2024', the minister said this year, the World Environment Day will be observed in a smart way. 

He also reaffirmed his dedication to fostering a greener and healthier Bangladesh through collective action and urged all stakeholders to join hands in making World Environment Day 2024 and the National Tree Plantation Campaign 2024 a resounding success. 

During the meeting, various strategies and action plans were discussed to maximise the impact of World Environment Day celebrations and the National Tree Plantation Campaign.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (admin) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid,  director general of the Department of Environment,  Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forest ; representatives from different ministries and divisions were present in the meeting, among others.

 

