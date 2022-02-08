Chimpanzees apply 'medicine' to each other’s wounds, exhibiting empathy

Offbeat

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Chimpanzees apply 'medicine' to each other’s wounds, exhibiting empathy

Recorded for the first time, the incident reflects a sign of altruistic behaviour similar to empathy in humans

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 06:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chimpanzees were spotted applying insects to their wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly to medicate their injuries. Recorded for the first time, the incident reflects a sign of altruististic behaviour similar to empathy in humans, according to a new study.

About 45 chimpanzees from Loango National Park in Gabon exhibited bouts of empathic behaviour, much like humans, said researchers of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

Primatologist Tobias Deschner and cognitive biologist Simone Pika, studied the relationships and interactions between the chimps.

Simone said, "Self-medication - where individuals use plant parts or non-nutritional substances to combat pathogens or parasites - has been observed across multiple animal species including insects, reptiles, birds and mammals." 

"Chimpanzees eat insects but we did not know that they catch and use them to treat their wounds. Hence, they not only have an understanding of their food species (plants, insects, monkeys, birds, reptiles) but probably also about characteristics of other animal species that help to act against injuries."

The team recorded 76 cases of chimps using insects to heal wounds, from November 2019 to February 2021.

"An adult male, Littlegrey, had a deep open wound on his shin, and Carol, an adult female, who had been grooming him, suddenly reached out to catch an insect," Southern said in a statement. "What struck me most was that she handed it to Littlegrey, he applied it to his wound and subsequently Carol and two other adult chimpanzees also touched the wound and moved the insect on it."

Tending to others is prosocial, or positive behaviour - something that isn't often observed in animals, the researchers stated. 

"Prosocial behaviours have long posed a problem for evolutionary theory, because it was not immediately clear why organisms might help others in the face of selection operating in the interest of self," said the study.

"We do not know whether the observed behaviour involves empathy," Pika said.

It's possible that the insects have antiseptic or anti-inflammatory properties to soothe the pain of their injuries and promote healing. There is a long history of humans using insects for these same purposes dating back to 1,400 BC, the researchers said.

Next, the Ozouga researchers want to study the insects used by chimps to see if they have any pharmaceutical properties.

Chimpanzee / animals / animal brains / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

8h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

9h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

3h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

3h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

3h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 