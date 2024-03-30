Ctg city corporation to establish mosquito research lab 

In a bid to address the escalating challenge of mosquito-borne diseases, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has unveiled plans to establish a dedicated laboratory for mosquito research. Photo: TBS

In a bid to address the escalating challenge of mosquito-borne diseases, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has unveiled plans to establish a dedicated laboratory for mosquito research.

The mayor announced that the laboratory, situated on the 8th floor of CCC's temporary office, is set to commence operations by April.

The facility aims to explore scientific methodologies for effective mosquito control measures.

The Mayor said this while inaugurating the "crush" program, aimed at reducing mosquito populations, by leading a cleaning campaign along the Maheshkhali area on Saturday (30 March).

This initiative, slated to continue until the onset of the monsoon season, commenced with extensive cleaning activities.

Approximately 150 individuals, including spraymen, fog operators, and cleaners, actively participated in the programme.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury highlighted the emergence of mosquito resistance to conventional control methods, necessitating innovative approaches to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases. He underscored the impact of climate change on mosquito populations, emphasising the need for adaptive strategies to counter evolving challenges.

Emphasising the pivotal role of councillors in mosquito control efforts, Mayor Chowdhury urged enhanced engagement at the community level, particularly in light of the impending dengue season. He underscored the importance of public awareness in complementing government initiatives, stressing the significance of community-driven measures to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

The Mayor reiterated the importance of daily canal cleaning activities to mitigate waterlogging and minimise mosquito breeding habitats. He emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens in preventing stagnant water accumulation within households and construction sites, thereby curbing mosquito proliferation.

The programme saw the participation of councillors Md Ismail, Md Ilias, Abdul Mannan, as well as Chief Conservation Officer Latiful Haque Kazmi, Mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem, Supervising Engineer Jasim Uddin, Deputy Chief Conservancy Officer Morshed Alam, Malaria and Mosquito Control Officer Sharful Islam Mahi, and Zone Officer Ali Akber.