86-year-old Japanese man breaks bodybuilding record

Offbeat

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

86-year-old Japanese man breaks bodybuilding record

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Toshisuke Kanazawa poses in the Japan bodybuilding championships in Osaka&#039;s Yodogawa Ward on 9 October 2020. Photo: The Mainichi
Toshisuke Kanazawa poses in the Japan bodybuilding championships in Osaka's Yodogawa Ward on 9 October 2020. Photo: The Mainichi

An 86-year-old Japanese bodybuilder has broken his own record as the oldest person to compete in the Japan championships.

Toshisuke Kanazawa, who lives in the city of Hiroshima, took part in the 68th edition of the men's Japan bodybuilding championships in Osaka on 3 October, going up against young bodybuilders with exquisite poses, reports Japanese news outlet The Mainichi.

Though he didn't make it to the final among the top 12 participants, he said, "I'm grateful for just being able to participate. I hope I can reach the hearts of others when they see me take on a challenge even in old age."

According to the report, Kanazawa started bodybuilding seriously at the age of 20, and won the Japan championships for the first time when he was 24.

He won his second "Mister Japan" title at the age of 27, and retired when he was 34.

However, he decided to make a comeback before turning 50 to encourage his wife, who was prone to illness. He was a Japan champion 15 times in total, including a victory in the masters championships for bodybuilders aged 40 or above when he was 57 years old.

He finished second in the 34th edition of the Japan masters championships held in Hokkaido in August, but he said, "I'm still not anywhere near the finish line. It's important to keep setting goals and taking on challenges no matter how old you are."

Kanazawa competed in the Japan championships for the second year in a row as a bodybuilder who had won twice in the past.

He has been invited to the world championships and is set to take part in the event to be held in Spain in November.

"I want to compete until I'm 90. And I'd like to set myself as an example to other grandpas and grandmas in the world by living healthy until 100," Kanazawa added.

Top News / World+Biz

Bodybuilding / Japanese bodybuilder / Record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

9m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

9m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday