9 more dengue patients die in 24 hours with record 2,292 hospitalisations

Health

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:32 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The country recorded this year's highest number of dengue cases of 2,292 in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Also, nine more dengue patients died during the same period, taking the death toll from the infection to 176.

Of the new patients, 1,064 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

Most hospitalised dengue patients are from Dhaka’s 11 areas: DGHS

A total of 7,175 dengue patients, including 4,149 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 32,977 dengue cases and 25,626 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Dengue

