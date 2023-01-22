Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Streaming Records

With over 96 million streams in a single week, Miley Cyrus' new song "Flowers" just broke the record for the most streams on Spotify in a single week, making it one of the singer's biggest hits ever.

The song, which is a strong anthem about reclaiming your strength after a breakup, is fast rising to the top of the charts both domestically and internationally. The song will be included on her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which will be released on March 10.

In its first week,'Flowers' first week on Spotify, streams increased every day. The song had 7.71 million streams the day it was released, and by the third day, it had surpassed 10 million. The song's daily stream count reached 15 million on the fourth day after release, and it has since averaged over 17 million each day, reaching a peak (so far) of 17.48 million.

In the song, which many believe to be a reaction to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus celebrates her independence and her ability to love herself more than anybody else.

Additionally, Cyrus unveiled a music video in which she enters a lovely LA home in just her underwear, dances, swims, and works out. She dons a suit and dances gleefully at the conclusion.

'Flowers' has received the fourth-highest number of streams on Spotify in a single day, with 17.481 million. Only three songs have more streams in a single day than Miley's most recent single: Adele's 'Easy On Me ', the Christmas classics 'Last Christmas,' and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' The latter christmas song holds the record for most streaming in a single day with more than 20 million streams.