Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Streaming Records

Splash

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Streaming Records

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 12:16 pm
Miley Cyrus&#039; &#039;Flowers&#039; Breaks Spotify Streaming Records

With over 96 million streams in a single week, Miley Cyrus' new song "Flowers" just broke the record for the most streams on Spotify in a single week, making it one of the singer's biggest hits ever.

The song, which is a strong anthem about reclaiming your strength after a breakup, is fast rising to the top of the charts both domestically and internationally. The song will be included on her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which will be released on March 10. 

In its first week,'Flowers' first week on Spotify, streams increased every day. The song had 7.71 million streams the day it was released, and by the third day, it had surpassed 10 million. The song's daily stream count reached 15 million on the fourth day after release, and it has since averaged over 17 million each day, reaching a peak (so far) of 17.48 million.

In the song, which many believe to be a reaction to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus celebrates her independence and her ability to love herself more than anybody else. 

Additionally, Cyrus unveiled a music video in which she enters a lovely LA home in just her underwear, dances, swims, and works out. She dons a suit and dances gleefully at the conclusion.

'Flowers' has received the fourth-highest number of streams on Spotify in a single day, with 17.481 million. Only three songs have more streams in a single day than Miley's most recent single: Adele's 'Easy On Me ', the Christmas classics 'Last Christmas,' and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' The latter christmas song holds the record for most streaming in a single day with more than 20 million streams.

Miley Cyrus / Spotify / Record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

3h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

17h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

18h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

21h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port