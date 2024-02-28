Boro cultivation goes on in full-swing in Manikganj

Bangladesh

BSS
28 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 02:37 pm

Boro cultivation goes on in full-swing in Manikganj

BSS
28 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 02:37 pm
Harvesting Boro Paddy: Farm workers carry newly harvested Boro paddy from the crop field to the boat on the bank of the River Turag at Ashulia in Savar. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Harvesting Boro Paddy: Farm workers carry newly harvested Boro paddy from the crop field to the boat on the bank of the River Turag at Ashulia in Savar. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The cultivation of Boro paddy is going on in full-swing in all seven upazilas of the district.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said the farmers started to cultivate the crop after harvesting mustard and it is going on in full swing.

They said this year a target was set to cultivate the paddy on 48,775 hectares of land in the district.

17,554 hectares of land has already come under cultivation so far, they said.

The agriculture department has set a target to cultivate local boro variety on 500 hectares of land in the river bed of the Padma, Jamuna, Dhaleshwari, Kaliganga, Ichhamati and other inland small rivers in the district as well.

 

