Ferry capsizes in Padma with passengers amid heavy fog, rescue underway

A ferry named Rajanigandha capsized in the middle of the Padma river in Manikganj's Paturia early this morning amid heavy fog.

The ferry carrying pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river around 8:16am as it was crossing the river on the Daulatdia-Paturia route, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, divers from the local fire service rushed to the spot and managed to rescue six people by 8:30am, said duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters control room.

"Ten passengers of the ferry have been rescued so far. Among them, four swam to the shore while the fire service rescued the other six," Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehena Akter told media.

Due to dense fog, ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route were suspended since 2:30am, Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager of the Aricha office of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said.

He added that ferry services were not resumed this morning.

Md Salam Hossen, manager of BIWTC said the Rajanigandha ferry left Daulatdia ghat for Paturia carrying nine vehicles during the midnight. But it needed to anchor mid-river due to heavy fog.

He said the ferry started sailing towards Paturia ghat around 8am in the morning. But it sank near terminal number 5.

The exact number of passengers on the ferry is yet to be known. Rescue operations are currently ongoing.

More to follow...