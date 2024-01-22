Ferry capsize in Padma: Body of second master recovered

A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Divers from Aricha fire station have recovered the body of the second master of the ferry that capsized near Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj district on Wednesday (17 January).

According to fire service officials, Humayun Kabir's body was recovered approximately 7 kilometres away from the scene around 4:30pm on Monday (22 January).

The ferry named 'Rajanigandha' loaded with nine pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river amid heavy fog on Wednesday.

Two separate probe bodies were formed over ferry capsize on the same day.

Manikganj District Commissioner Rehana Akhter formed one of the committees while another was formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).