Ferry capsize in Padma: Body of second master recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Ferry capsize in Padma: Body of second master recovered

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:53 pm
A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud
A covered van being pulled up from Padma River. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Divers from Aricha fire station have recovered the body of the second master of the ferry that capsized near Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj district on Wednesday (17 January).

According to fire service officials, Humayun Kabir's body was recovered approximately 7 kilometres away from the scene around 4:30pm on Monday (22 January).

The ferry named 'Rajanigandha' loaded with nine pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river amid heavy fog on Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two separate probe bodies were formed over ferry capsize on the same day.

Manikganj District Commissioner Rehana Akhter formed one of the committees while another was formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

 

Top News

Ferry capsize / manikganj / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

5h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

9h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

1h | Videos
Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

4h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

6h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

5h | Videos