Five get life-term for killing businessman in Manikganj

A Dhaka court has sentenced five people to life-term imprisonment for killing a businessman in Manikganj.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin pronounced the verdict in the presence of the convicts in a crowded court today (18 March).

The convicts are Md Sohag, Habia Begum, Shahinur Islam and Nadhon of Dakkhin Charmokimpur village and Md Alamgir of Matta Dhakuapara village under Manikganj sadar upazila.

The court also fined the convicts Tk20,000 each, in default, to serve six more months in jail.

The victim was identified as Majom Ali, a kitchen trader of Dakkhin Charmokimpur village under Manikganj sadar upazila of the district.

The prosecution story, in brief, is that convict Sohag called the deceased Majom Ali from his house at about 10pm on 3 August, 2015 and killed him with a sharp weapon with the assistance of others.

The next morning after the incident, the victim's body was found behind his residence.

Jeleka Begum, wife of the deceased, filed a murder case against 13 people, indicating the names of eight with Manikganj Police Station on the next day.

The officer-in-charge (OC), as well as the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the accused on 29 June, 2016.

After examining the documents and witnesses, the Judge pronounced the verdict today.