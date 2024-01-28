NBR seeks business input for FY24-25 budget

The National Board of Revenue (NBR), a pivotal entity in the government's budget preparation, has initiated the groundwork for the upcoming fiscal year (FY2024-25) budget.

As a crucial step in this process, the NBR has invited proposals from business entities and other organisations across the country.

In a press release issued today, the NBR urged business associations nationwide to submit their budget proposals by 8 February.

Additionally, they requested a copy of these proposals to be sent to The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body in the country.

The release read, "To make a participatory, pro-people, industry, business and taxpayer-friendly and revenue potential fiscal policy, NBR has been discussing with trade body, professional body, research organisation and think-tank.

"NBR wants to prepare the fiscal measures through discussion with various groups this year to make it more meaningful, analytical and representative."

Business associations are invited to submit their proposals to [email protected], with the assurance that each submission will be thoroughly reviewed.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, the new finance minister, is expected to unveil his first budget proposal in early June.