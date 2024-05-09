UCB organises skill dev training for 185 agri-entrepreneurs in Barguna under its Bhoroshar Notun Janala project

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:32 am

Related News

UCB organises skill dev training for 185 agri-entrepreneurs in Barguna under its Bhoroshar Notun Janala project

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A skill development training, organized by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the agricultural support scheme titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', was held at the RDF Auditorium in Barguna.

UCB PLC has been arranging such training in different districts for promising agri-entrepreneurs as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in accordance with the directive of the Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, UCB PLC, was present at the event as the chief guest with Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, as the special guest. Among other distinguished guests, Dr. Abu Md Jobaydul Alam, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Directorate, Barguna; Shahidul Alam, District Livestock Officer, Barguna; Md. Mohsin, District Fisheries Officer, and Md. Mostafizur Rahman, UAO, Barguna, were also present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 185 agri-entrepreneurs took part in the event to know about modern agricultural practices. The speakers at the event talked about other issues such as business planning, marketing strategies and agricultural incentive support that would benefit the participants. 

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, UCB PLC, said, "Complying with the directive of the central bank, UCB PLC has been carrying out massive activities including training programs for the agri-entrepreneurs in different districts to equip them with the right set of skills necessary to shine in the current landscape. We believe it will help them to make better decisions related to agricultural practices, which will ultimately help the country attain food security in the long run."

Many initiatives including plantation of palm trees, training for agricultural entrepreneurs and distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device have already been taken under 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project. 

Bangladesh / UCB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

14h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

14h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

2h | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

3h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

5h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

5h | Videos