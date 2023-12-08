Mixed prices in Dhaka's beef market despite set rate

Despite efforts to regulate beef prices, sellers in some markets in the capital have been found to ignore the rate agreed among traders, citing increased demand on Fridays.

On Wednesday night, the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association and Bangladesh Meat Traders Association jointly declared that beef would be sold at Tk650 per kg for the next one month.

However, visits to various areas on Friday in Dhaka, including Badda, Rampura, Banasree, Khilgaon Mirpur, Malibag, and Segunbagicha, unveiled a discrepancy in beef prices within the same neighbourhoods.

On Road 5 of Block-A in Banasree, Mayer Doa Goshto Bitan and Sujon Goshto Bitan were selling beef at Tk700 per kg, while just a two-minute walk away, Swapan Mangsho Bitan adhered to the stipulated price of Tk650 per kg.

Conflicting explanations were provided by shopkeepers, with Md Sujon of Sujon Goshto Bitan suggesting that beef could not be sold at Tk650 if customers opted for specific cuts. In contrast, Md Swapan of Swapan Mangsho Bitan claimed adherence to association instructions, emphasising limited profits and successful sales before noon.

The inconsistency extends beyond individual shops. While several areas like meat shops in Rampura adhered to the Tk650 rate, others like Badda witnessed prices ranging from Tk650 to Tk700. Supermarkets, too, were not immune, with Swapno Super Shop selling beef at Tk680 per kg. Interestingly, some shops were even selling beef for as low as Tk600.

Notably, Fridays witness increased crowds at meat shops due to higher demand. Some businessmen, who sold beef at Tk650 on Thursday, increased prices to Tk700 on Friday, citing potential losses at the lower rate.

Concerned about the irregularities, the businessmen's decision to sell beef at Tk650 will be communicated in writing to the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on Sunday. Meat Traders Association President Golam Murtaza affirmed efforts to inform all businessmen about the stipulated price, warning of potential actions against those not following it.

The pricing dispute follows recent tensions among Dhaka businessmen, where beef prices fell from Tk800 to Tk600-700. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection intervened, directing the Dairy Farmers Association and the Meat Traders Association to collaborate. Consequently, businessmen announced on Wednesday their decision to sell beef at Tk650, specifying quantities of meat, bone and fat per kg.

Onion, potato, egg prices rise

In addition to beef concerns, Dhaka's market is witnessing increased prices for onions, potatoes, and eggs. The local onion price rose from Tk120 to Tk135-140 per kg, while imported onions increased from Tk110 to Tk130. Despite the arrival of new onions, India's announcement regarding an extension of the minimum export price to $800 per tonne for three more months contributed to the rise.

Old potatoes saw a Tk10 per kg increase, while chicken eggs, previously at Tk120 per dozen, are now being sold at Tk125-130, adding further strain to consumers amidst inflation.