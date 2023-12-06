Beef to be sold at Tk650 per kg in capital from Thursday

Meat traders have decided to sell beef at Tk650 per kg from Thursday till the national election.

After the election, meat prices will be adjusted again.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association and Bangladesh Meat Traders Association held in the capital's Mohammadpur on Wednesday (6 December).

Each kilogramme of beef will contain 750 grams of meat, 200 grams of bone and 50 grams of fat.

Golam Mortuza Montu, president of the Bangladesh Meat Traders Association, said, "The newly-fixed price will be effective in the capital first. Measures will be taken later to implement it across the country."

Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, said, "At the meeting of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, all of us concerned were asked to sit and discuss the price of meat. We need to consider everyone's interest, including those of consumers, sellers and farmers so that none face any loss."