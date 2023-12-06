Beef to be sold at Tk650 per kg in capital from Thursday

Markets

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:13 pm

Related News

Beef to be sold at Tk650 per kg in capital from Thursday

After the election, meat prices will be adjusted again

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:13 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Meat traders have decided to sell beef at Tk650 per kg from Thursday till the national election.

After the election, meat prices will be adjusted again.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association and Bangladesh Meat Traders Association held in the capital's Mohammadpur on Wednesday (6 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Each kilogramme of beef will contain 750 grams of meat, 200 grams of bone and 50 grams of fat.

Golam Mortuza Montu, president of the Bangladesh Meat Traders Association, said, "The newly-fixed price will be effective in the capital first. Measures will be taken later to implement it across the country."

Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, said, "At the meeting of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, all of us concerned were asked to sit and discuss the price of meat. We need to consider everyone's interest, including those of consumers, sellers and farmers so that none face any loss."

Bangladesh / Top News

beef / Beef price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

7h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

6h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

4h | TBS Entertainment
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

8h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

10h | TBS World