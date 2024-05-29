JnU employees asked to vacate residential accommodation

This information was given in a notice signed by the Registrar of the University, Professor Dr Aynul Islam

The Jagannath University (JnU) administration has asked the employees residing in residential accommodations within the campus, including the Central Mosque building and other academic buildings and adjacent areas, to vacate within three months.

This information was given in a notice signed by the Registrar of the University, Professor Dr Aynul Islam, on Tuesday (28 May).

The notice states that, "The educational activities are being disrupted due to the residence of employees in various academic buildings and adjacent areas, including the Central Mosque building within the Jagannath University campus. In the interest of conducting education programmes properly and smoothly on campus, employees residing on campus are directed to vacate the university's residential accommodations by August 26th."

Registrar (Acting) Professor Dr. Aynul Islam mentioned that although this directive had been repeatedly communicated before, employees did not comply. Our campus is very small, and this issue came to light after the new administration took over, prompting the directive to vacate the accommodations. However, considering the humane aspect, they have been given a three-month grace period.

