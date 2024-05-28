DMP to analyse data on accidents, gridlock spots for better traffic management 

Vehicles stand still on Badda-Rampura road on 21 May 2024. File Photo: TBS

DMP's initiatives include public awareness campaigns, training for traffic officials, and comprehensive data collection and analysis

Currently, creating widespread awareness about road safety and traffic laws is the focus

DMP plans to construct "traffic parks" to instil traffic rule awareness

13 officers from the DMP's traffic department received training in Japan

To ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has started to employ a data-driven approach with the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), an aid agency of the Japanese government.

"We are analysing data to identify the locations with the highest traffic congestion and accident rates. This allows us to target our efforts where they are needed the most," said DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic South) SM Mehedi Hasan during a press conference at its media centre in the capital today (28 May).

He also emphasised the importance of educating young minds about traffic regulations and safety.

The joint commissioner said Jica is assisting the DMP in multiple activities such as public awareness campaigns, training for traffic officials, and comprehensive data collection and analysis.

The improvement of the traffic system has been ongoing for two years. Currently, the focus is on creating widespread awareness about road safety and traffic laws among city residents, he said.

He further said recently, 13 officers from the DMP's traffic department received training in Japan, gaining insights from a country that has successfully fostered good citizenship and traffic discipline among its youth since the 1960s.

"We aim to replicate this success in Dhaka," Mehedi added.

At the press conference, the DMP also announced plans to construct "traffic parks" across the city to instil traffic rule awareness among children from an early age.

In this regard, SM Mehedi Hasan said, that for the last 1-2 years, the traffic department of the DMP has been actively visiting schools to promote public awareness among children.

Improving the capital's traffic system through various initiatives has been prioritised, he added.