India govt allows onions exports to Bangladesh, 5 other countries

Markets

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

India govt allows onions exports to Bangladesh, 5 other countries

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 05:09 pm
A pile of onion. File Photo: TBS
A pile of onion. File Photo: TBS

The Indian government has authorised the export of 99,150 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. 

The decision was announced by the country's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution today (27 April). 

The Indian daily, The Economic Times, said the decision stemmed from lower estimated Kharif and Rabi crops in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, along with heightened international demand. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The onions will be sourced from domestic producers.

Maharashtra, being the largest onion producer in the country, will be a major supplier of onions for export.

Notably, onion prices have risen significantly this year compared to previous years.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, consumer prices reached Tk120 per kilogram on 1 March, up from Tk35 on the same date last year.

The data stated that the current price of local onions is 171.43% higher than in the same period last year.

The onion market became volatile after the Indian authorities imposed a ban on onion exports. On 8 December 2023, India extended a ban on exports of onions until 31 March this year.

Prior to that, India imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne and 40% export duties for onions -- much higher than the prices at which importers were buying – on 28 October 2023 to curb export and increase domestic availability until December 2024.

On 1 March, India had announced that it would export 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Onion / Indian onion import / Indian Onion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

2h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the mayor's position about 3600 taka kg biscuits?

What is the mayor's position about 3600 taka kg biscuits?

2h | Videos
Indian company is secretly selling drones that Russia got from Iran

Indian company is secretly selling drones that Russia got from Iran

3h | Videos
Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

4h | Videos
Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

5h | Videos