1,650 tonnes onions arrive from India by train

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 07:16 pm

The train, now at Darshana Railway Station is set to leave for Sirajganj Bazar Railway Station at night,

A pile of onion. File Photo: TBS
A pile of onion. File Photo: TBS

A freight train carrying 1,650 tonnes of Indian onion entered the country at 5:15pm today (31 March) through the Darshana Railway Station of Chuadanga.

After completing the necessary paperwork, the onion-filled train will leave for Sirajganj Bazar Railway Station at night, said Mirza Kamrul Huq, manager of Darshana station.

The onions have been imported by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from New Delhi-based National Cooperative Limited, said Kamrul. 

He added that TCB paid a total of Tk11.93 lakh as the train fare. 

Earlier on the day, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said 1,650 tonnes of onions will arrive from India tonight. Through the open market sale (OMS) programme, the TCB will retail these onions at Tk40 per kg in Dhaka and Chattogram.

"This initiative is expected to increase supply in two major cities of the country and consequently lowering prices," he said, hoping onion prices would decrease to Tk40 in at least 30 districts.

General Secretary of Chuadanga Darshana C&F Agent Association Atiyar Rahman Habu said "Onions entered the country through Darshana Railway Station of Chuadanga. The price of onions in the country will be somewhat normal due to the arrival of these onions."

