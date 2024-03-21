Govt to provide Tk14cr incentives to boost Sri Lankan onion production

The Ministry of Agriculture will provide Tk14 crore incentive to increase Sri Lankan onion cultivation.

Under this incentive, 36,000 small and marginal farmers of 24 districts across the country will get seeds and fertilisers free of cost, reads a press release of the ministry.

A farmer will get 1 kg of seeds, 20 kgs of DAP fertiliser and 20 kgs of MOP fertiliser for cultivation on one bigha of land.

This incentive is being provided by the Ministry of Agriculture's regular budget for agricultural rehabilitation assistance and the seed and seedling sector.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will distribute the seeds and fertilisers.

The distribution of these incentives will start soon at the field level, it added.