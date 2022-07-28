Gold price rises by Tk2,741 per bhori
The local jewellery makers' body has increased gold prices by Tk2,741 per bhori effective from 29 July.
Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting on Thursday, according to a press release.
As per the new rate, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk81,298.
Besides, Bajus has decided to charge a minimum wage of Tk300 per gram for selling gold ornaments.
With this, buyers have to pay at least Tk84,797 to buy 22 carat gold ornaments weighing a bhori.