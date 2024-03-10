End extortion on street-level to control prices, supply during Ramadan: FBCCI

FBCCI standing committee meeting on “Raw Material, Wholesalers, and Suppliers” on 10 March. Photo: UNB
The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Sunday demanded an end to extortion on the street-level to control the supply and prices of products during Ramadan.

During a meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on "Raw Material, Wholesalers, and Suppliers" at their office in Motijheel, the federation leaders said retailers and wholesalers should be proactive in ensuring that the prices of vegetables including pepper, potato, cucumber, and brinjal remain normal during Ramadan.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam attended the meeting virtually. 

He urged traders of this sector to play a more active role so that no one could create an artificial crisis by jeopardising the common people.

He also called upon the business leaders of this sector to maintain the smooth supply of products.

Senior Vice President of FBCCI Md Amin Helali said, "About 2.20 lakh metric tonnes of vegetables are produced in the country every year. About 50% of that is wasted due to lack of proper storage systems.

"Accurate statistics and conservation measures are essential for the development of this situation," he said.

FBCCI's directors, and business leaders of different sectors participated in the meeting.

 

FBCCI / Ramadan / Prices

